U.S. News Trump signs proclamation recognizing Israel's claim to Golan Heights By Danielle Haynes ( )

President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the Oval Office. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo Magnolias are in blosson outside the colonnade to the Oval Office. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo Trump signs an order recognizing the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, in front of Netanyahu (C), in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. Also pictured is senior adviser Jared Kushner (L), U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (third from right) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (second from right) and Vice President Mike Pence (R). Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo License Photo Trump and Netayahu shake hands after Trump signed the order. Trump said that Israel has the right to defend itself from regional threats and added, "We do not want to see another attack like the one suffered this morning north of Tel Aviv" in reference to a rocket attack that was fired from Gaza to a civilian home in Israel. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo Trump said in a White House statement issued Monday, "Any possible future peace agreement in the region must account for Israel’s need to protect itself from Syria and other regional threats. Based on these unique circumstances, it is therefore appropriate to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights." Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | Netanyahu (L) speaks beside Trump (R) during their meeting in the Oval Office. Netanyahu cut his trip to the United States short in light of the morning attack. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo Trump and Netanyahu shake hands during their meeting. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo 0 of 0

March 25 (UPI) -- Less than one week after saying the United States should fully recognize Israel's sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Monday at the White House making the stance official. With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu standing by him in the Oval Office, Trump signed the document.

The stretch of land between Israel and Syria has been disputed since Israel seized it during the Six-Day War in 1967. Earlier this month, the U.S. State Department said it redetermined the territory to be "Israeli-controlled," instead of its past designation as "Israeli-occupied." Some nations consider the Golan Heights to be part of Syria.

"This was a long time in the making. Should have taken place decades ago," Trump said at the signing.

Netanyahu told Trump that Israel has never had a better friend.

"Your proclamation comes at a time when Golan is more important than ever for our security," he said.

Syria said the United States' recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights represents contempt for the international community.

"The U.S. president has recognized the annexation of the occupied Syrian Golan to the Zionist occupation entity in a flagrant aggression of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, turning a blind eye to all international reactions that condemned such resolution," a Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry official said.

Netanyahu cut his visit to the United States short Monday after Israel Defense Forces retaliated for an early-morning rocket attack by targeting Hamas in the Gaza Strip. A rocket fired from Gaza hit a home in central Israel.

Netanyahu was scheduled to give a speech Tuesday at the AIPAC policy conference but instead decided to head home.