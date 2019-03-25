The Supreme Court rejected an appeal by a foreign-owned company to avoid a federal grand jury subpoena Monday. File Photo by Kevin Ditesch/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court refused Monday to hear an appeal from a mystery company owned by a foreign government seeking to avoid giving information to a grand jury.

The court gave no explanation for it's decision and there were no notable dissenters.

The appeal is connected to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Mueller has turned over his report of the investigation to the Justice Department. Attorney General William Barr said in a letter to Congress that the Mueller investigation "did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."

The federal grand jury subpoena orders the company to appear in court. The company appealed to the Supreme Court to avoid it.

The country, listed in the court filings as "Country A.," argues that it's immune from the subpoena under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act and complying would be unreasonable and oppressive and violates domestic law.

The company faces fines of up to $50,000 a day that could add up to $2 million for not complying.

The company does "considerable business" in the United States, documents from an appeals court show, which puts it within the jurisdiction of U.S. courts.