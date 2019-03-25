Sen. Graham: AG Barr is invited to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to the media on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, on March 25 2019. The Mueller Report was released to the Justice Department on Friday and, according to a letter released by Attorney General Barr, said there was no evidence that the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with Russia in the 2016 presidential election. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said on Monday he will ask Attorney General Robert Barr to publicly testify on the completed Special Counsel investigation.

Graham, the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, said he would speak with Barr about "next steps."

On Sunday, Barr submitted a brief summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report probing Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election to Congress. Barr said the report indicated that neither President Donald Trump nor his aides coordinated with the Kremlin. Quoting from the report, Barr added that "while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him." Trump later claimed on Twitter exoneration of collusion and obstruction of justice allegations.

"What's next I hope is that he'll [Barr] come to the committee, release as much as possible of the Mueller report," Graham said on Monday. He added "I thought Mr. Mueller was not on a witch hunt and that Mr. Mueller was highly qualified" to undertake the investigation. Graham spent the weekend in Florida with Trump, and said his committee will examine Justice Department actions in the Russia investigation.

Graham added that it will remain up to Barr if Mueller will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., has already said Barr will be called to testify before his committee.

"In light of the very concerning discrepancies and final decision-making at the Justice Department following the special counsel report, where Mueller did not exonerate the president, we will be calling Attorney General Barr in to testify before House Judiciary in the near future," Nadler, D-N.Y., said in a tweet Sunday.