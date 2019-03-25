Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler, D-NY, said the Department of Justice owes the public more than a brief summary of special counsel Rober Mueller's report. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said the committee will call on Attorney General William Barr to testify over "very concerning discrepancies and final decision making" at the Justice Department over its handling of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

"In light of the very concerning discrepancies and final decision making at the Justice Department following the Special Counsel report, where Mueller did not exonerate the President, we will be calling Attorney General Barr in to testify before House Judiciary in the near future," he said in a tweet Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, Barr submitted his summary of Mueller's report into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election to Congress, stating that neither President Donald Trump or his aides coordinated with the Kremlin.

Barr did quote Mueller from his report, saying that "while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

However, Trump said on Twitter following Barr's three-page summary of Mueller's report to say he was exonerated of collusion and obstruction of justice allegations.

Nadler said that Trump is purposely misrepresenting Mueller's findings and demanded that Barr release the full report.

"Special Counsel Mueller worked for 22 months to determine the extent to which President Trump obstructed justice. Attorney General Barr took 2 days to tell the American people that while the President is not exonerated, there will be no action by DOJ," Nadler tweeted.

In a press conference Sunday, Nadler said that the public cannot rely on "what may be a hasty, partisan interpretation of the facts."

Barr has previously criticized Mueller's investigation, calling his obstruction of justice inquiry "fatally misconceived."