Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Philadelphia Flyers, will build a gaming-specific arena for computer game players and their fans. Photo by Mike Mozart/Wikimedia Commons

March 25 (UPI) -- Comcast Spectacor announced Monday that it with build a $50 million gaming and entertainment arena in the same complex where the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies play.

The first-of-its-kind arena, made specifically for gaming teams and their fans, will seat 3,500 spectators and be home for the Philadelphia Fusion, the esports team that is owned by the company.

The Fusion is one of 20 international teams that compete in the Overwatch League. Comcast Spectacor, which made the announcement with the Cordish Co., said that Fusion Arena will also host other live entertainment programming events.

"We're thrilled to introduce a venue like no other as we move forward with the next phase of development within the Philadelphia Sports Complex," Dave Scott, chairman and chief executive of Comcast Spectacor.

"Fusion Arena gives esports fans a best-in-class venue to call home and be proud of. Beyond competitive gaming, it's a stunning facility that will host a wide array of events," Scott added.

Fusion Arena's home will be in the Philadelphia Sports Complex. The complex is also home of Lincoln Financial Field, where the 2018 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles play, Citizen Bank Park, home of Philadelphia Phillies, and the Wells Fargo Center, where the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers play.

"We are thrilled to bring this ambitious idea to life and celebrate the arrival of Fusion Arena with gaming enthusiasts throughout the region and beyond," Joe Marsh, chief business officer of Spectacor Gaming and the Philadelphia Fusion. "This project places esports alongside all the major traditional sports that call South Philadelphia home."

Overwatch League commissioner Nate Nanzer told Philly.com said the venue would be the first arena for gaming ever built.

"This is a huge step for esports," Nanzer said. "This is something we will see pop up all over the world."