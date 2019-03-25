Air Force confirms involvement of four airmen in deadly auto crash

Kirtland Air Force Base spokesman Jim Fisher said all four airmen were injured as they hit and killed a woman and crashed into an apartment building after they tried to pass another car in the middle-turn lane on a local street. Photo by Joe Mabel/Wikimedia

March 25 (UPI) -- New Mexico's Kirtland Air Force Base confirmed Monday that four airmen were involved in a fatal automobile crash on Saturday in which street racing might have occrred.

Kirtland spokesman Jim Fisher said all four airmen were injured when they hit and killed a woman and crashed into an apartment building after they tried to pass another car in the middle-turn lane on a local street, New Mexico news station KOB reported.

The driver was taken into custody after the accident and the three injured airmen who were in critical condition at first and now are stable, Fisher said.

The Albuquerque Police Department, Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office and Air Force investigative authorities are cooperating on an investigation into the four unidentified airmen's roles in the crash.

Fisher said jurisdiction in the case automatically lies with local authorities because the crash happened off of the base, but the Air Force is prepared to participate further if needed.

Police said they were going to perform a blood test on the driver and neighbors in the area said street racing is common on that stretch of road.

Fisher declined to speculate on the cause of the crash, adding the investigation still is in its early stages.