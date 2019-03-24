Powerball jackpot jumps to $750M after no winner

Eight tickets matched the first five numbers to win $1 million prizes. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot jumped to $750 million after no one picked all five numbers and the Powerball.

Saturday's night's numbers were 24, 25, 52, 60 and 66 with a Powerball of 5. Eight tickets matched the first five numbers for a $1 million win.

The next drawing will be Wednesday. The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

If won, the $750 million jackpot would be the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The last Powerball winner in New York got a $298.3 million jackpot.