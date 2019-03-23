Robert Kraft apologizes amid prostitution scandal

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft did not outright admit illegal conduct in his statement. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft broke his silence Saturday, offering an apology weeks after he was arrested for allegedly soliciting a prostitute.

He faces two misdemeanor counts of soliciting a prostitute at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla.

Kraft pleaded not guilty to the charges in February, and though he did not outright admit any illegal acts in his statement, he said the last thing he wanted to do was disrespect another person.

"I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard," he said.

"I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years."

Earlier this week, Florida prosecutors offered to drop the charges against Kraft if he admits he would have been proven guilty at trial. A source familiar with the case told CNN Kraft has refused to accept the deal.

"As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through these actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect," Kraft's statement concluded.

Kraft's Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month. He's a regular figure on national football broadcasts, often seen watching his team from the owner's box at the Patriots' Gillette Stadium. He's also CEO of The Kraft Group, which owns Major League Soccer's New England Revolution and International Forest Products.