Pentagon IDs two soldiers killed in Afghanistan

Both soldiers were based out of Fort Carson, Colo. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense on Saturday released the identities of two soldiers who died this week during combat in Afghanistan.

Spc. Joseph P. Collette, 29, of Lancaster, Ohio, and Sgt. 1st Class Will D. Lindsay, 33, of Cortez, Colo., died Friday in Kunduz province "as a result of wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations," the Department of Defense said.

Military officials offered no further details about how the men died. The incident was under investigation.

Collette was assigned to the 242nd Ordnance Battalion, 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group and Lindsay was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), both out of Fort Carson, Colo.

The deaths mean at least four U.S. service members have died in Afghanistan in 2019. The United States and Taliban are currently working through a peace process in the country.

NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan has about 17,000 troops. About half are supplied by the United States.