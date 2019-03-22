Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg honored with specialty beer

Boston Brewing Co., makers of Samuel Adams beer, announced the brewing of a beer honoring Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday. "When There Are Nine" beer will be available beginning March 29. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- A beer honoring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be available next week, the Boston Beer Co., whose flagship brand is Sam Adams, announced on Friday.

"When There Are Nine," a Belgian Brut-style IPA [India Pale Ale] will be presented at a tasting party at the brewery's Tap Room on Mar. 29. The beer's name refers to Ginsburg's famous response to a question, "When will there be enough women on the Supreme Court?"

The nine-member Supreme Court currently has three female jurors.

"We wanted to name it Brut Bader Ginsburg but our legal team, uh, dissented," a comment on Boston Beer's events notices said.

Brewing the beer began on March 8, International Women's Day, with input on hop content from the Pink Boots Society, an organization promoting advancement of women in the brewing industry. A portion of the cost of admission to the March 29 tasting party will be donated to the organization.

Ginsburg was nominated to the bench in 1993, and returned recently after recovering from cancer surgery in December. While she has said that she enjoys an occasional glass of wine, her position on beer has never been revealed.