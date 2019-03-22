Jimmy Carter in 1946. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and joined the Navy that year. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Jimmy Carter and his mother, Lillian, sit in his hotel suite on July 14, 1976, awaiting his formal nomination as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate.

Carter plays with his grandson Jason in his suite at the Hotel Americana on July 14, 1976. Looking on are his wife, Rosalynn (R), and his 8-year-old daughter, Amy.

Jimmy Carter is surrounded by family on podium on July 15, 1976 after he accepted the Democratic nomination for president. From left to right, Lillian Carrter, Amy Carter, son Jack Carter, Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter, son Jeff Carter and his wife Annette, Carter, son Chip Carter and his wife, Caron Carter.

Carter (R) puts his arm around Sen. Edward Kennedy as he arrived at Logan International Airport in Boston on September 30, 1976 for a four-hour campaign blitz.

Carter holds up a large bread baked for him by local bakers who hope to see him in the "winner's circle" in November at a Trenton, N.J., train station on September 20, 1976. Carter was "whistlestopping" his way through New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

President Gerald Ford (R) engages in a debate with Carter in Philadelphia on September 23, 1976.

Carter slips on an icy sidewalk outside the White House in 1977.

Carter stands at the tomb of the unknown soldier outside the Knesset in Jerusalem on March 12, 1979, after laying a wreath. He was told by Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin that there were still some major obstacles to be overcome in the Carter Middle East Peace proposals.

From left to right, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, Carter and Begin applaud the signing of the historic peace treaty between Egypt and Israel on March 26, 1979 in front of the White House.

Carter shakes hands with Begin after the signing as Sadat looks on. Carter would go on to win the Nobel Peace Prize for brokering this peace deal.

With a large American flag behind him, Carter answers questions during a town meeting held at Portmouth High School on April 25, 1979. Over 800 people attended.

Carter acknowledges applause at a joint session of Congress as he prepares to deliver a speech on June 18, 1979, on the newly singed SALT II Treaty after his return from the signing in Vienna.

Carter took a 40-mile train ride on August 7, 1979 to show railroads "represent the future and not the past."

Carter holds a plaque featuring an ear of corn and a gavel, which was presented to him by the Future Farmers of America in a Rose Garden ceremony on July 19, 1979. It was the first public appearance since the mass resignation of his Cabinet and White House senior staff.

Carter talks on the telephone at Camp David to Sadat and Begin on September 17, 1979 "to express personally to them his appreciation" for the Camp David Accord the year before.

While holding a hymnal in one hand, Carter holds his left hand in front of his face as he prays with the families of the American hostages in Tehran on November 15, 1979 during an afternoon interfaith service at Washington's National Cathedral.

Carter waves to the crowd on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., on December 13, 1979 after his daughter Amy lit the National Christmas Tree. Only a single star of light, however, glowed from the top, and the president promised the other lights would be turned on when the hostages in Iran came home.

From left to right, the president, first lady and their son Chip walk toward the White House on December 16, 1979, on their return from Camp David.

Carter condemned "terrorism" in Northern Ireland and Iran on December 17, 1979 at a White House state dinner honoring British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Carter and Thatcher toast each other at the dinner.

Carter shares a secret with his daughter Amy with Rosalynn Carter to his right on May 7, 1980 during an inaugural event for the new Department of Education on the South Lawn of the White House.

Jimmy Carter, with Rosalynn Carter, Amy and grandson Jason, holding his ears to shield the helicopter noise, arrive at the White House on June 15, 1980, from Camp David where the first family spent the weekend.

Carter holds his grandson James Earl Carter IV on his return to the White House from a weekend at Camp David on August 4, 1980.

Carter tips a cowboy hat on the south lawn of the White House on August 7, 1980 as he gave a party for some friends from Georgia.

With Carter standing by, Pope John Paul II addresses a gathering of dignitaries on the South Lawn of the White House.

Carter (R) with Sadat during a meeting in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington in 1980.

Carter waves as he enters the voting booth on November 4, 1980 in Plains, Ga., prior to returning to Washington to wait for the election results.

Ford (R) and Carter joke prior to a dinner on American voter participation on September 30, 1983 in Washington hosted by Harvard University and the ABC network.

Carter holds his new grandson Joshua Jeffrey on May 12, 1984, at the Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, Va. The baby was born on May 8 to his son Jeffrey and daughter-in-law Annette (R). From left to right, Dorothy Davis, Rosalynn Carter, Jimmy Carter, Amy Carter, Annette Davis Carter and Jeffrey Carter.

Carter makes a fist during his speech to the Democratic National Convention on July 18, 1988 in Atlanta.

Kennedy (L) and Carter address a gathering at the Carter Center in Atlanta on July 18, 1988, hours before the start of the Democratic National Convention.

From left to right, Ford, Carter and former President George H.W. Bush join President Bill Clinton (R) in the East Room of the White House on September 14, 1993 for a signing ceremony for side agreements to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Bush gestures as he talks with Clinton and Carter following a kickoff rally in North Philadelphia for the Presidential Volunteer Summit on April 27, 1997. The presidents addressed the gathering and then pitched in with them to help clean up the area.

Carter autographs copies of his new book "Christmas in Plains" during a December 4, 2001 promotional tour at New York City Borders bookstore.

Carter poses for the media and signs books at the November 17, 2003 launch of his new fiction novel "The Hornet's Nest" at New York's Border bookstore.

From left to right, Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry, former Democratic presidential hopeful John Edwards, Clinton and Carter come together on stage at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser on March 25, 2004 in Washington, D.C.

Carter arrives at a polling station in a post office inside the Jaffa Gate in the Old City, East Jerusalem on January 9, 2005. Carter was the co-leader of the delegation to observe and monitor the Palestinian presidential election.

Carter (R) speaks with Ambassador Luigi R. Einaudi, acting secretary general of the Organization of American States, on January 25, 2005, in Washington, D.C.

Carter speaks at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga., during a funeral service for Coretta Scott King on February 7, 2006. Coretta Scott King was the wife of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Carter (L) and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meet in Ramallah on the West Bank on January 24, 2006.

Carter appears at Labor 2006 Super Walk at the Southern Nevada Central Labor Council, campaigning for his son Jack (L), a Democratic candidate for the Senate, and Kate Marshall, candidate for Nevada treasurer, in Las Vegas on October 21, 2006.

Carter poses for photographs after a screening of a documentary about his book tour "Man From Plains" at the Motion Picture Association of America in Washington, D.C. on October 23, 2007.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter lay a wreath of flowers at the grave of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat on April 15, 2008 in the West Bank town of Ramallah.

From left to right, former George H.W. Bush, President-elect Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, Clinton and Carter pose for a photograph in the Oval Office of the White House on January 7, 2009. This was the first such meeting between a sitting president, president-elect and all living former presidents since 1981.

Carter signs copies of his new book, "We Can Have Peace in the Holy Land: A Plan That Will Work," at Left Bank Bookstore in St. Louis on February 10, 2009.

Carter testifies about energy security before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on May 12, 2009.

Carter speaks to the media at the ruins of the American International School, which was destroyed during Israel's offensive in Gaza, in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip on June 16, 2009.

Carter works on a house as part of the Habitat for Humanity Carter Work Project in Northeast Washington on October 4, 2010.

Delegates of The Elders, a group of retired prominent world figures, Ireland's former president and UN high commissioner for human rights Mary Robinson (L), Indian activist Ela Bhatt (C) and Carter, visit the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan to meet with Palestinian residents on October 21, 2010.

Carter delivers remarks at the Thanks a Million! Habitat for Humanity gala, which honored the life and service of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, in Washington, D.C., on October 4, 2010.

Obama, Carter, first lady Michelle Obama and Clinton wave as they leave the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on August 28, 2013. Thousands gathered at the memorial to celebrate the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech.