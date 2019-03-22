White nationalists and counterprotesters clash at a Charlottesville rally in 2018. Officials have closed schools there for two days after a threat to its high school. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Charlottesville, Va., police have not pinpointed suspects Friday in an online threat that shut down the city's schools down for two days.

An online post from a person claiming to be a Charlottesville student Wednesday suggested an attack on African Americans, The Daily Progress newspaper reported. The post, on the social discussion website Reddit, threatened an ethnic cleansing in the form of a school shooting and directed white students at Charlottesville High School to stay home.

A second threat appeared Thursday on social media referencing Albemarle High School, located just outside the Charlottesville city limits. Albemarle County superintendent Matt Haas said he increased the police presence at all of the county schools Friday.

Haas told the Progress that no evidence has emerged linking the two posts.

Charlottesville is where violence erupted during the so-called "United the Right" rally attracting white nationalists protesting the removal of Confederate statues in 2017. The incident left one counter-protester dead when she was hit with numerous others by a vehicle driven by a rally attendee.

"I think we all have to keep in mind a threat against one student, no matter what the ethnicity, is a threat against all of our students and a threat against our teachers and our community," Charlottesville schools superintendent Rosa Atkins said.

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney said in a CBS 19 News report tracking down anonymous online threats can often be complicated and slow.

RELATED New Zealand massacre death toll rises to 50 after body found in mosque

"[The website search] often requires you to get a search warrant to get into their website because they are protected," Brackney said. "When you click on to these sites and you engage in the sites, you are afforded protections and privacies that even though law enforcement is involved."

Brackney said the department is working with other law enforcement agencies to determine the exact nature and credibility of the threat and the ability of someone to carry out that threat before allowing schools to reopen.

"Know that we are considering every possibility," Brackney said. "Knowing that Charlottesville is always at the center of national attention, we have to make sure that we prepare for anyone who may want to continue to keep us there."