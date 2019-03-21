Conservative Hayden Williams, who was attacked at the University of California, Berkeley, makes remarks as President Donald Trump listens at the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 2. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to sign an executive order to allow federal funding to be withheld from colleges and universities that do not protect free speech on campus.

The order would require public and private institutions to certify that they are complying with the First Amendment, along with their own policies, to qualify for federal research funds.

Schools have struggled with how to protect the rights of free speech on campus when the content includes hate speech and demonstrations against those views.

The order signing is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Eastern and will be live-streamed.

Some of those protests have turned violent, forcing colleges to spend thousands on security, offer alternative venues or decline some guests, mostly conservatives, from speaking on campus at all.

Long a talking point for Trump, his executive order appeared to be spurred by an incident at the University of California, Berkeley on Feb. 19 in which student conservative activist Hayden Williams was punched in the face while recruiting on campus for the conservative Turning Point USA.

Campus police arrested Zachary Greenberg, who was not a student, for assault with "force likely to produce great bodily harm."

Trump brought Williams onstage during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 2 to tease the executive order.