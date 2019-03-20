March 20 (UPI) -- After burning for four days, a petrochemical blaze outside Houston was finally put out early Wednesday, officials said.

A special firefighting team from Louisiana fought the fire with foam and water and ultimately succeeded in dousing the intense flames. The fire started Sunday and was initially expected to last until the end of this week.

Officials at Intercontinental Terminals Company said, however, the fire could reignite.

The fire burned seven tanks full of petrochemicals and gave off thick, black smoke into the air surrounding Deer Park, about 15 miles east of downtown Houston. At one point Monday, firefighters lost water pressure in two fireboat pumps and allowed the flames to intensify.

Authorities said the air was and is safe to breathe, but several area schools and businesses closed Wednesday, including San Jacinto College. ITC said air quality readings are "well below hazardous levels" and AirNow.gov said air quality levels were moderate by early Wednesday.

Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton also said he's "confident" residents aren't at risk.

Winifred Hamilton, environmental health science director at the Baylor University College of Medicine, told KPRC-TV there could be more acute, immediate health effects.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown.