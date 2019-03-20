Mueller team seeks delay in releasing Manafort court documents citing 'press of other work'

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has requested an extension to unseal documents due to the "press of work." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller's team have asked a judge for an April 1 extension to respond to a request to unseal documents concerning the Paul Manafort criminal trial.

In the three-page filing Tuesday with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Deputy Solicitor General Michael. R. Dreeben and prosecutor Adam C. Jed asked judge Amy Berman Jackson for an 11-day extension, citing "the counsel responsible for preparing the response face the press of other work and require additional time to consult within the government."

The Washington Post had made the request for unredacted records from the United States v. Manafort trial, specifically hearing transcripts that convinced the court Manafort had breached his plea deal and the government's sentencing submission.

A response was due March 21, and the filing states the Washington Post is not opposed to the motion.

The request for the files was made prior to Manafort being sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for conspiracy and bank and tax fraud. More charges are expected to be forthcoming against President Donald Trump's former campaign manager.

The Washington Post had requested the court for the documents due to "the profound public interest in these proceedings."

The filing comes as speculation mounts that Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election is nearing completion.

Last week, Mueller's office said it had finished working with former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who faces prison for lying to the FBI about contacts with a Russian ambassador a month after Trump was elected.