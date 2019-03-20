Judge reaffirms blocking Trump's transgender military ban

Transgender people can continue serving in the military after a judge upheld her earlier injunction that blocks the Trump administration's policy. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Less than a month before the Pentagon planned to ban most transgender people from the military, a federal judge this week reaffirmed her earlier ruling to block the Trump administration policy.

U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote a three-page ruling that said the "defendants were incorrect in claiming that there was no longer an impediment to the military's implementation of the [transgender policy] in this case."

The Pentagon expected to ban most transgender people from the military on April 12. Now, the Defense Department is "consulting with the Department of Justice on next steps," a Pentagon spokeswoman told The Hill newspaper.

At issue is an Obama administration policy that went into effect in October 2016 stating the military would provide transitional medical care to transgender individuals based on medical guidance. The policy allowed those individuals to openly serve. The Trump administration later determined it would keep out transgender service members who need extensive medical treatment.

Three other injunctions have been overruled, but plaintiffs in the Washington, D.C., case overseen by Kollar-Kotelly argue their temporary injunction holds until the court's full bench can hear the case. The deadline for the full court to hear the case is March 29.

"The nationwide preliminary injunction issued by this court remains in place," Kollar-Kotelly said. "Lacking a mandate, defendants remain bound by this court's preliminary injunction to maintain the status quo. The fact that the three other nationwide preliminary injunctions which had been in place are now stayed has no impact on the continued effectiveness of this court's preliminary injunction."

