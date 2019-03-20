Hope Hicks to cooperate with House Democrats' Trump probe

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks will cooperate with a House Judiciary Committee, a spokesman for Rep. Jerry Nadler said Wednesday. File photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Former White House communications director Hope Hicks will comply with a House Judiciary Committee to turn over documents for its probe into President Donald Trump and his administration.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, sent Hicks a letter requesting "any personal or work diary, journal or other book containing notes, a record or a description of daily events" about Trump, his campaign, the Trump Organization and the executive office of the president for the committees investigation into potential obstruction of justice, CNN reported.

The letter requested information on topics including former national security adviser Michael Flynn's false statements to the FBI, the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, Trump's involvement in hush-money payments to women who alleged affairs with him and a misleading 2017 statement to the media about Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting in Trump Tower with Russians.

Nadler's spokesman Daniel Schwarz confirmed Hicks and other current administration officials agreed to provide documents to the committee.

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee told The Hill that eight individuals and entities, including the National Rifle Association and former Trump campaign aides George Papadopoulos, Stephen Bannon, J.D. Gordon and Sam Nunberg, had already provided the panel with a total of 8,195 pages of documents.

Hicks resigned as White House communications director in February 2018, a day after she testified in a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee in its probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

During her testimony last year, she answered questions about Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and the transition to the presidency, but declined to address questions regarding her time at the White House.

In addition to Nadler's request, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff has also expressed interest in seeking further information from Hicks now that Democrats hold a majority in the House.