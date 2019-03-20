Fourth migrant dies in Border Patrol custody since December

U.S. border patrol agents stand guard at the Paso Del Norte bridge in El Paso, Texas, which is where a 40-year-old Mexican man was evaluated before being transferred to a local hospital where he died later that day. Photo by Natalie Krebs/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- A 40-year-old Mexican migrant has died in U.S Customs and Border Protection custody, the fourth such death since December.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that the man died Monday at the Las Palmas Medical Center in El Paso, Texas.

U.S Border agents apprehend the man before dawn near the Bridge of Americas and was taken to the Border Patrol's processing facility near the Pase Del Norte Port of Entry where he was evaluated by medical personnel and diagnosed with flu-like symptoms, liver failure and renal failure, the department said in a media release published Tuesday.

He was transported to the medical center where he died later that day.

"CBP remains committed to ensuring the safe, humane and dignified treatment of those within the care of our custody," said the department's public affairs assistant commissioner Andrew Meehan. "Consistent with CBP policy, CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility has initiated a review."

The man was re-entering the country, the release notes, as he had been previously deported. It did not say when he was first expelled from the country.

The deceased's identity has not been released, the department said, adding that it would announce more details shortly.

The man's death is the fourth to occur in Customs and Border Protection after a 45-year-old unnamed Mexican man died after about two weeks at hospital.

Felipe Gomez Alonzo, 8, died Christmas Eve in U.S. custody and Jakelin Caal Maquin, 7, died in hospital 48 hours after she was taken into Border Control's care in early December.