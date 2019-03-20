A retooled plant will continue building the Mustang, the Ford staple that's been continuously produced since 1964. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Ford is planning to spend $900 million for a new plant in Michigan to build self-driving and all-electric vehicles, the automaker said Wednesday.

Ford's Flat Rock, Mich., assembly plant will be retooled for electric vehicle production starting in 2023 and will continue producing the iconic Ford Mustang, officials said. Ford said the move will create about 900 new jobs. The plant has been building the Mustang and Lincoln Continental.

"Ford's $900 million in investments, most of which is in the Flat Rock facility, sets up the downriver Detroit facility to be the center of electric vehicles for years to come," said United Auto Workers Vice President Rory Gamble. "As we transition to new technology and future products, Flat Rock through this investment, is well positioned to be a world leader for decades to come in auto industry technology and production."

Ford global operations President Joe Hinrichs didn't release many details about the electric vehicle, but the automaker has previously discussed the possibility of an all-electric F-150.

"This is a different battery-electric vehicle than the one announced in 2017," Hinrichs told The Detroit News. "This is a different plan. We have a more ambitious plan for battery-electric vehicles around the world."

Ford said it will build a new plant somewhere in southeast Michigan to produce autonomous vehicles. Ford will have capability to build its self-driving vehicles at the Flat Rock plant, but intends to focus that technology at the other location. Ford is also planning an electric SUV that draws styling inspiration from the Mustang at a plant in Cuautitlan, Mexico.

Tuesday, Ford said it plans to add more than 500 jobs at a truck plant in Kentucky that presently assembles Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators.

Ford has also said recently it will exit the heavy truck business in Brazil, eliminate thousands of jobs in Germany and Britain and reduce salaried positions in North America as part of a $25 billion cost-cutting effort.