March 19 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will meet with President Donald Trump Tuesday at the White House, to discuss trade, security and the crisis in Venezuela.

The two leaders, who draw comparisons to one another because of their political tactics and rhetoric, are scheduled to meet at 12:45 p.m. EDT. The formation of a stronger economic partnership, a so-called "north-south axis," is likely on the agenda, a senior administration official said in a CNN report. The United States also wants permission to launch commercial space ventures from a site in Brazil.

Bolsonaro has been called the "Trump of the Tropics." The far-right leader , who has been a vocal supporter of Trump, was elected in October. He and Trump have talked on the phone but have not yet met in person. The two will likely discuss fighting socialism in their countries and around the world.

Brazil also has an existing relationship with the Venezuelan military that could be used to pressure leader Nicholas Maduro to step down.