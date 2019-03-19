Warner Bros. CEO resigns amid inquiry into sexual relationship with actress

March 19 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Chairman-CEO Kevin Tsujihara has resigned as head of the Hollywood studio due to accusations he offered film roles to an actress in exchange for sexual favors.

Tsujihara's departure ends 25 years at the studio and six as chief executive. Warner Bros. said in a statement Monday that Tsujihara acknowledged his mistakes are inconsistent with the studio's expectations.

"It's in the best interest of WarnerMedia, Warner Bros., our employees and our partners for Kevin to step down," WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said Monday. "Kevin has acknowledged that his mistakes ... could impact the company's ability to execute going forward."

The move follows an article in The Hollywood Reporter last week that detailed a sexual relationship between Tsujihara and actress Charlotte Kirk in 2013. Tsujihara's resignation was prompted by a WarnerMedia investigation into accusations of misconduct. That inquiry is still going, the company said, with Tsujihara's cooperation.

In a statement, Tsujihara said he decided after meeting with Stankey that it's best he move on.

"We've built this studio into an unequivocal leader in the industry," he said. "However, it has become clear that my continued leadership could be a distraction and an obstacle.

"I won't let media attention on my past detract from all the great work the team is doing."

Kirk, who's said the sexual relationship was consensual, has been accused of leveraging her relationship with the married Tsujihara to land acting roles.

WarnerMedia, the parent company of Warner Bros., didn't immediately name a successor but said it would announce an interim leadership team Tuesday.

Tsujihara follows several other Warner executives who have left the media conglomerate in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Turner President David Levy left after more than three decades with the company and HBO chief executive Richard Plepler did the same.