VP Mike Pence visits Nebraska to survey flood damage

Vice President Mike Pence visited Nebraska Tuesday, which has experienced major flooding, an aerial observation on Friday showed. Photo by SrA Jamie Titus/Nebraska National Guard/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Nebraska on Tuesday to survey the damage from widespread flooding over the weekend.

The National Weather Service said moderate to major flooding of many rivers could continue through the week because of snow melt.

States of emergency have been declared in 74 cities, 64 counties and four tribal areas in Nebraska, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Pence tweeted Tuesday that he would visit Nebraska "to survey the devastating flood damage." The storm system affected other Midwest states such as Iowa, South Dakota and Kansas.

"All regions impacted: We are with you!" Pence tweeted.

Pence will be joined by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Twitter.

"Thank you to First Responders and many volunteers helping those affected!" Sanders added.

The historic flooding from a so-called bomb cyclone, characterized that way due to the cyclone's intense and rapid development, hit Nebraska late last week. Ricketts said a third of the state experienced flooding.

Officials said the Missouri River level reached an all-time high -- higher than 30 feet -- in Fremont County, Iowa, and a levee on Nebraska's Platte River was breached.

Steve Hespen, sheriff of Nebraska's Dodge County, told NPR that several levies were breached, resulting in "the worst flood situation" he has seen in the area.

The recent flooding in the Midwest has killed at least four people and displaced hundreds of others.