Pennsylvania legislator resigns over sexual abuse allegations

March 19 (UPI) -- Six days after being formally accused of sexual assault, Rep. Brian Ellis has resigned his seat in the General Assembly.

Ellis, R-Pa., said in a two-paragraph letter to the House Speaker Monday that he would be stepping down immediately.

"It is with immense gratitude to the sacrifices made by my family, the support of my constituents and the friendship of my colleagues that I have concluded that it is in the best interests of my family, the residents of the 11th House district, and my own health that I resign from the General Assembly," he said.

Ellis serviced the 11th House district of Pennsylvania.

RELATED Cardinal George Pell sentenced to 6 years in prison for child sex abuse

Ellis' resignation comes less than a week after a woman filed a complaint with House Republicans alleging that she was sexually abused by the politician.

The woman, who works in state government but not for Ellis, claims that Ellis raped her while she was incapacitated in October 2015.

In her five-page complaint, she states that she had fewer than two drinks that night but has "scant memories" of the following 10 hours."

"I woke up in pain, injured and naked, the next morning in the bed of Rep. Brian Ellis," she wrote in the complaint.

The woman wrote in the letter that she "believed" she was raped and then went to the hospital.

Ellis told her that they had sex, she wrote.

RELATED Sexism has long been part of the culture of Southern Baptists

Ellis' attorney from Myers, Brier & Kelly LLP said the accusations were "just plain false" and an attempt at "generating sensational press coverage," the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

His lawyers had no comment following his resignation.

Jennifer Storm, victim advocate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, heralded Ellis' resignation as a new day for Harrisburg.

"This is a new day in Harrisburg, one where we hope all survivors feel they can come forward, be believed and be treated with dignity and respect," she said in a statement, adding that she hopes it "sends a message to other survivors who we know exist, you can break your silicone, you can come forward and you will be supported."

In late January, leaders of the state House of Representative urged Ellis in a letter to resign while suspending him from the chairmanship of the Consumer Affairs Committee.

The calls for his resignation came after it was learned that the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office had opened an investigation into the allegations.