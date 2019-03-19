Florida governor lifts ban on smoking medical pot

March 19 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill this week, lifting a ban on patients smoking medical marijuana prescribed by their doctors.

The Republican governor also filed a joint motion Monday to dismiss a lawsuit by advocacy group People United for Medical Marijuana against the state challenging the 2017 ban by former Gov. Rick Scott.

"Over 70 percent of Florida voters approved medical marijuana in 2016," DeSantis said in a statement. "I thank my colleagues in the Legislature for working with me to ensure the will of the voters is upheld. Now that we have honored our duty to find a legislative solution, I have honored my commitment and filed a joint motion to dismiss the state's appeal and to vacate the lower court decision which had held the prior law to be unconstitutional."

In November 2016, Florida voters approved Amendment 2, which legalized medical marijuana for individuals who suffer from specific disease or conditions.

Over 70% of Florida voters approved medical marijuana in 2016 and today I signed SB182 "Medical Use of Marijuana" into law. I thank my colleagues in the Legislature for working with me to ensure the will of the voters is upheld. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 18, 2019

That ruling was amended by a 2017 bill enacted by former Gov. Rick Scott that expanded what methods patients could consume marijuana for medical purposes but in the process banned the smoking of the medicine.

Since taking office in January, DeSantis has made it a priority to end the ban, calling on his colleagues to bring forward a solution.

RELATED New Mexico House passes bill to legalize marijuana

"Whether they have to smoke it or not, who am I to judge? DeSantis had said earlier in the year.

He had given lawmakers until the middle of March to repeal the ban.

Florida Commissioner for Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried called it "a landmark victory" for Florida patients and for democracy.

"It's a triumph owed to the relentless advocacy of Floridians who refused to be silenced. Our state must not disregard the voice of its people - when the people's will is nullified by those with authority, liberty cannot survive," she said in a statement.

She said the decision on how a patient should administer a drug should be left to medical professionals.

The law goes into effect immediately, however, patients will have to wait for the Department of Health to approve new guides for doctors, the Orlando Sentinel reported.