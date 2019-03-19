Apple introduces iMacs with new Intel processors

The new iMacs are available to order online and are expected to be in stores next week. Photo courtesy of Apple

March 19 (UPI) -- Apple unveiled a new iMac desktop computer Tuesday with what the company described as a two-fold performance boost.

The new computer can feature up to an 8-core Intel 9th-generation processor for increased speeds and stronger computer and graphics performance.

"Customers are going to love the huge boost in iMac performance. With up to 8-core processors and powerful Vega graphics, the iMac lineup is stronger than ever," said Tom Boger, Apple's senior director of Mac Product Marketing. "With its stunning Retina display, amazing design, twice the performance, and macOS Mojave that our customers love, iMac is by far the best desktop in the world."

The new 27-inch iMac includes the 9th-generation 6-core and 8-core processors, and the 21.5-inch version features 8th-generation quad-core and 6-core processors.

The smaller computer starts at $1,299 and the larger version starts at $1,799, and are available to order online Tuesday. They are both expected to arrive in stores next week, along with Apple's newly unveiled iPad mini and iPad Air tablets.