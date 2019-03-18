Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke raises $6M in 24 hours

March 18 (UPI) -- Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke raised more than $6 million in the first 24 hours of his campaign, meaning he's raised more money than his rivals while flexing his grassroots strength.

O'Rourke announced his campaign for the Democratic nomination for president for 2020 Thursday morning and raised a total of $6.1 million almost entirely online from all 50 states, O'Rourke's campaign announced. That's more than perennial grassroots fundraiser Bernie Sanders, who raised $5.9 million after confirming his bid for 2020.

"In just 24 hours, Americans across this country came together to prove that it is possible to run a true grassroots campaign for president - a campaign by all of us for all of us that answers not to the PACs, corporations and special interests but to the people," O'Rourke said in a statement.

O'Rourke didn't say what the average contribution was or how many donors there were.

There's no way to independently confirm O'Rourke or Sanders fundraising claims until the end of March, when presidential candidates must file campaign finance reports.

The El Paso, Texas native broke records during his run for Senate last year, a race he lost to Sen. Ted Cruz.

O'Rourke is currently traveling around the country. He was in Wisconsin Sunday and will make appearances in Michigan and Ohio on Monday, his Twitter account shows.