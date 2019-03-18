House Democrats seek probe of spa owner who advertised access to Trump

The House Democrats said that if the former spa owner did advertise access to President Donald Trump, it would raise "serious counterintelligence concerns." Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- House Democratic leaders on Monday asked the FBI to open an investigation into the former owner of a Florida spa and her alleged connections to President Donald Trump and a human-trafficking ring.

The four senators said Li "Cindy" Yang may have been selling access to Trump and members of his family to Chinese clients.

Yang founded a South Florida chain of massage parlors where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was accused of paying for sex with immigrant women forced to become involved in prostitution.

She also ran an investment business, GY US Investments LLC, with her husband, Zubin Gong, that has offered to make high-level connections in the United States, including the president, according to media reports earlier in March.

RELATED White House proposes student loan limits

On one occasion, Yang attended a 2019 Super Bowl Party at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., where she posed for a photograph with Trump.

Reps. Mark Warner, Adam Schiff, Dianne Feinstein and Jerry Nadler, in a letter sent to the FBI, said that if the allegations are true that Yang offered to sell access to Trump, it raises "serious counterintelligence concerns." The letter was sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Secret Service Director Randolph Allen.

"China has frequently used non-traditional intelligence collectors and businesspersons to compromise targets," they wrote.

"And, although Ms. Yang's activities may only be those of an unscrupulous actor allegedly selling access to politicians for profit, her activities also could permit adversary governments or their agents access to these same politicians to acquire potential material for blackmail or other even more nefarious purposes."