California poppy field temporarily closed amid 'super bloom' rush

March 18 (UPI) -- Too many people flocked to a poppy field in Southern California over the weekend to witness a phenomenon known as a "super bloom," forcing city officials to temporarily close access to the area.

Lake Elsinore City Hall announced Monday that local roadways Walker Canyon, Lake Street and Nichols Road had been reopened to visitors after the blooming flowers brought thousands of people to the area.

"We truly understand how difficult this natural phenomenon has been on our residents. This is something unlike anything we have ever experienced in our City and may never again," the city said.

The roadways were closed after large crowds traveled to the poppy fields to witness the large bloom of bright orange poppies brought on by heavy rains in the area.

The influx of visitors trampled some of the flowers, overwhelmed parking in the area and congested roadways to the point that the city had to call police officers from surrounding communities to help direct traffic.

Lake Elsinore City Hall said it reopened the roadways because it lacked the resources to keep them closed, adding they were working on finding solutions to the traffic issues.

"The City continues to evaluate all possible options to reduce the strain on our community, the freeway, and local roadways," it said.