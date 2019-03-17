Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand officially enters 2020 presidential race

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, speaks at a news conference on new legislation to expand Social Security benefits and eliminating the Social Security tax cap, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on February 13, 2019. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Two months after Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced her exploratory committee for a 2020 presidential bid, the New York lawmaker officially kicked off her candidacy Sunday.

Gillibrand made the announcement in a video entitled Brave Wins posted online early Sunday. The video starts with an attack on the policies of President Donald Trump.

"Brave doesn't pit people against each other. Brave doesn't put money over lives," Gillibrand says. "Brave doesn't spread hate, cloud truth, build a wall. That's what fear does."

In a follow-up tweet, Gillibrand teased a campaign event next Sunday at Trump International in New York City. "I'm fighting for an America where we lead with bravery and compassion, not fear and greed-and I'm taking that fight straight to President Trump's doorstep," she said.

The video makes several references to policies Gillibrand supports, including providing so-called Medicare For All, expanding paid family leave, and passing a Green New Deal legislation to address climate change.

"None of this is impossible," Gillibrand says in the video.

The New York senator joins a crowded field of Democrats vying for their party's nomination to oust Trump from office in the 2020 election. Three of her Democratic Senate colleagues -- Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota -- have announced they are running, as has Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, has also announced a campaign bid.

In mid-January, Gillibrand announced the formation of her exploratory committee for a presidential run while on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.