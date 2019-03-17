Powerball jackpot up to $550M after no winner Saturday

Powerball lottery tickets are held at Jessie's Express Cafe in New York City on January 12, 2016. The drawing for the next Powerball jackpot, worth an estimated $550 million, will be held Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- No winner was announced in Saturday's drawing for the Powerball jackpot, sending the top prize's total worth to an estimated $550 million.

The drawing for that jackpot, figured to be the eighth-largest in Powerball's history, will be held Wednesday. It features a cash option of an estimated $335 million, Powerball said in a news release Sunday.

The last winner of a Powerball jackpot was announced in December, when a New York man won nearly $300 million.

The largest Powerball jackpot, worth more than $1.5 billion, was split three ways in January 2016. Last October, two winners split a $687.8 million Powerball jackpot, the third-largest in the game's history and fourth-largest prize in U.S. lottery history.