Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc to plead guilty

Cesar Sayoc Jr. is expected to plead guilty to crimes he's accused of committing relating to makeshift bombs mailed to top Democrats last fall. Photo courtesy Broward County Sheriff's Office

March 16 (UPI) -- Cesar Sayoc, the Florida man accused of sending makeshift bombs to CNN and top Democrats, will plead guilty next week, court records indicate.

Sayoc, who initially pleaded not guilty to 30 charges that included interstate transport of explosives and mailing explosives, has a plea scheduled for next Thursday, The New York Times reported. NBC News reported that it does not yet know to which charges Sayoc will plead guilty.

Sayoc's attorneys declined to comment to NBC News and the Times, as did the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of New York.

A trial was previously set for July 15.

Authorities accuse Sayoc, 56, of sending devices that appeared to be makeshift bombs last fall to Democrats that include former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden. Two packages were sent to CNN, including one meant for former CNN Director John Brennan that forced an evacuation of the news outlet's New York City offices. None of the devices exploded.

Sayoc, of Aventura, Fla., was arrested in the parking lot of an Auto Zone store in nearby Plantation in late October.