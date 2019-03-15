Supporters 'plank like RBG' to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg's 86th birthday

Stephanie Firestone from Rockville, Md., participates in a happy-birthday event in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to mark Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's 86th birthday in Washington on Friday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Alice Wisbiski from Michigan participates in a happy-birthday event in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to mark Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's 86th birthday in Washington on Friday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg turned 86 Friday, prompting crowds to gather on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court in planking poses in her honor.

The Plank Like RBG event was organized by The Outrage, a liberal and feminist online clothing line. The Outrage Facebook page said Ginsburg, or RBG as she is known, "has relentlessly fought for justice for 60-plus years."

"RBG planks day in and day out so that SHE. CAN. KEEP. DISSENTING," The Outrage posted on its Facebook page.

Ginsburg is the oldest justice on the Supreme Court and has been adamant that she will serve another five years. Working out is a big part of what keeps Ginsburg in shape to be on the court, and she routinely calls her trainer a "very important person." She's had the same trainer for 20 years.

She had two health scares last year, starting with a fall that cracked three ribs in November. While getting treatment for that, doctors discovered three malignant nodules in her left lung.

Ginsburg had surgery Dec. 21 to have the nodules removed. She continued to stay on top of court business but did miss oral arguments in January for the first time in 26 years on the high court.

On Feb. 20, she returned to the bench for court business.

In Ginsburg's native Brooklyn, a rally was held Friday morning to push for the renaming of the Brooklyn000 Municipal Building after her.