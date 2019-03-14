March 14 (UPI) -- The same storm that dumped heavy snow and cut power in Colorado early Thursday could next bring tornadoes and floods to the South and Midwest, forecasters said.

Tornado watches were issued Thursday for eastern Arkansas, northwest Mississippi, west Tennessee and far southeastern Missouri. Severe weather is also possible in parts of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.

Forecasters say heavy rains and melting snow could cause flooding farther north -- especially in Wisconsin and Michigan. Record snowfall has the Midwest primed for spring flooding and ice jams are another threat as sheets break up and clog rivers, pushing up water levels.

In Colorado, the storm became a "bomb cyclone", which occurs when the pressure drops by 24 millibars in a 24-hour period. Denver International Airport recorded a 30-millibar drop and Pueblo, Colo, saw pressure drop 35.6 millibars. The drop in pressure indicates the strength of the storm.

More than 1,000 motorists became stuck and stranded in "treacherous conditions" in El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff Bill Elder said and Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency, activating the national guard. About 86,000 customers in Colorado lost electricity and another 47,000 were without it in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle, officials said.

Four of the six runways at Denver International Airport had reopened by Thursday morning, but airlines still canceled more than 600 flights because of winter conditions. Nearly 1,400 flights were canceled Wednesday, including all United, Southwest and Frontier flights.