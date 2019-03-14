Senate votes to reject Trump's border emergency declaration

March 14 (UPI) -- The Senate on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration on the southern border, setting him up to issue his first veto.

Twelve Republicans joined Democrats in the vote rebuking Trump's efforts to secure funding for a border wall without congressional approval. The final vote was 59-41, short of the two-thirds required to override a presidential veto -- which is just what Trump promised shortly after the vote.

"VETO!" he tweeted.

"I look forward to VETOING the just passed Democrat inspired Resolution which would OPEN BORDERS while increasing Crime, Drugs, and Trafficking in our Country. I thank all of the Strong Republicans who voted to support Border Security and our desperately needed WALL!" he added later.

The House passed the resolution with a vote of 245-182 in February.

Among the Senate Republicans who voted in favor of the resolution were Sens. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Susan Collins of Maine, Mike Lee of Utah, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah, Marco Rubio of Florida, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Roger Wicker of Mississippi.

Moran released a statement saying he was "aggressively opposed" to presidential overreach.

"If the Constitution means one thing in the Obama administration and another in the Trump administration, the enduring value of the constitution disappears and other generation of Americans will be less free," he said.

"In high school government class we all learned about our Founding Fathers and the three separate, but equal branches of government. This concept is one of the most significant in protecting America as a republic and maintaining citizen freedoms and liberties."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer praised the bipartisan efforts behind the resolution.

"Today's votes cap a week of something the American people haven't seen enough of the past two years: Both parties in the United States Senate standing up to President," he tweeted.