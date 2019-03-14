Facebook and two subsidiaries, including Instagram, experienced one of the longest service interruptions in the network's history Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- A major worldwide outage that affected Facebook and two of its social platforms -- Instagram and WhatsApp -- has been largely resolved.

Users reported problems Wednesday with posting and updating their social media accounts. Facebook notified users and by Thursday morning, the issue appeared to be largely resolved, as the official Instagram account on Twitter said, "Anddddd... we're back."

It wasn't initially clear how many accounts were affected by the problem.

Thursday morning, outage-tracking website DownDetector.com showed a steep drop in reports of Facebook problems between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

No cause has been given but Facebook said it wasn't a distributed denial of service or cyberattack.

Facebook experienced a similar outage in 2008 when it had 150 million users. Now, it has 2.3 billion. In November, Facebook had a brief 40-minute outage.

With Facebook down, another messaging platform, Telegram, saw a surge of new signups, Tech Crunch reported.

"I see 3 million new users signed up for Telegram within the last 24 hours," founder Pavel Durov said. "We have true privacy and unlimited space for everyone."

Telegram passed 200 million active users last year.