Senate passes resolution to end U.S. involvement in Yemen's civil war

The Senate voted Wednesday to pass a resolution calling for the end of U.S. involvement in Yemen's civil war. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Senate passed a resolution Wednesday calling for an end to the United States' involvement in Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen.

The resolution, which passed by a vote of 54-46, condemns the ongoing conflict in Yemen, in which the United States provides intelligence and sells arms and ammunition to fighters from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"This war is both a humanitarian and a strategic disaster, and Congress has the opportunity to end it," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., one of the bill's sponsors said in a statement ahead of the vote.

Sanders co-sponsored the bill along with Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., calling upon the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which states that if U.S. troops are involved in "hostilities" in other nations "without a declaration of war or specific statutory authorization, such forces shall be removed by the president if the Congress so directs by concurrent resolution."

"The United States Congress is going to reassert its constitutional responsibility over issues of war that have been abdicated for presidents, Democrats and Republicans, for too many years," Sanders said.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky called on lawmakers to oppose the resolution, calling it "inappropriate and counterproductive."

He also warned senators not to conflate the deal with President Donald Trump's defense of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in regards to the country's role in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Last year, the Senate passed a similar resolution calling for an end to U.S. involvement in the war and and rebuking the crown prince for Khashoggi's death, but the House decided not to vote on U.S. involvement on the war in Yemen for the remainder of the year.

The resolution will next be sent to the House, which also passed a resolution to end U.S. involvement in Yemen in February by a vote of 248-177.

Trump however is likely to veto the resolution, as the White House issued a statement saying it "would raise serious constitutional concerns to the extent it seeks to override the President's determination as Commander in Chief."