Manafort faces up to 10 years at second sentencing in 6 days

March 13 (UPI) -- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will again face a federal judge Wednesday to learn his sentence on conspiracy charges, just days after he was given nearly four years in prison in another case.

Manafort could face up to 10 more years in prison after pleading guilty to two conspiracy charges, ending a two-year legal battle with the Justice Department and special counsel Robert Mueller. Manafort lobbied on behalf of a pro-Russian Ukrainian political figure without declaring the work, making it a key part of Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Last week, he was sentenced in Virginia federal court for bank and tax fraud related to consulting and lobbying work he did in Ukraine.

Prosecutors describe Manafort as a "hardened" criminal who "repeatedly and brazenly violated the law" for more than a decade and said he continued to operate illegally after he was indicted in 2017. Defense attorneys argued a lengthy sentence would be a life sentence for Manafort, who turns 70 in three weeks. He also has gout.

While the judge last week showed leniency, Washington, D.C., District Judge Amy Berman in has not shown Manafort mercy in the past, revoking his bail last summer.

"I think she views him as someone who acted badly during the course of the case ... I would be very, very worried about this next step if I were Manafort or his lawyers," said defense attorney and former federal prosecutor Ken White.

Manafort continued to engage in witness tampering, perjury and making false statements even after entering the guilty plea, Mueller's office said. He did cooperate with the Mueller investigation, conducting more than 50 hours of interviews.

Manafort's relationship with President Donald Trump could spare him prison time, though. The president has not ruled out a pardon for his former campaign chief.