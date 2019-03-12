Pilot of twin-engine plane dead after crashing into Ohio home

March 12 (UPI) -- The pilot of a twin-engine plane died Tuesday when the aircraft crashed into an Ohio home on Tuesday.

The plane crashed into an addition on the back of the home in the city of Madeira at about 3:18 p.m., knocking part of the addition down, Madeira/Indian Hill Fire Chief Stephen Ashbrock told the Cincinnati Inquirer.

Ashbrock said no one was home at the time of the crash and first responders rescued two dogs from inside the building.

Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco said the pilot was 62 years old. Investigators found identifying information at the scene but wouldn't release his identity until his family had been contacted and the body was matched by scientific examination.

The plane, a Piper PA-31, was registered to Mississippi-based MARC, Inc. and fire officials said the plane was en route to Lunken Airport and had been gathering images for maps and geographic information systems.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement saying its investigators would inspect the scene of the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board would head the investigation.