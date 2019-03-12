Parents, coaches, actresses among 50 indicted in college bribery scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin attends the 43rd annual People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have charged dozens of people in a nationwide college entrance scheme -- including two Hollywood actresses -- that involved millions of dollars, a former soccer coach and a California businessman, an indictment unsealed Tuesday said.

Court documents showed actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among more than 40 people indicted in the case. Huffman is perhaps best known for her role in ABC's Desperate Housewives and Loughlin ABC's Full House in the late 1980s and the more recent Fuller House.

So far, 44 people have been charged in the case, some of whom are college coaches.

The indictment unsealed in Boston says dozens of wealthy parents, including the two actresses, bribed college entrance exam administrators to get their children into Ivy-league and other high-profile schools. The accusations say some of the efforts attempted to get athletic scholarships and others paid for high test scores.

Prosecutors said the bribes involved about $25 million in payments, and that FBI agents wiretapped phone calls involving some of the parents and a cooperating witness.

Some of the schools targeted in the entrance scheme are Yale, Georgetown, the University of Southern California, Stanford, UCLA and the University of Texas. None of the schools, however, are accused of complicity in the case.

A former Yale University women's soccer coach, Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith of Madion, Conn. is charged in the case with two counts of wire fraud in connection with the case. The indictment said Meredith conspired with California businessman William Rick Singer, the owner of a for-profit college entrance company.