Mother's boyfriend charged with murder of girl found in duffel bag

Emiel Lamar Hunt, 38, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones (pictured) after her body was found in a duffel bag. Photo courtesy Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

March 12 (UPI) -- The boyfriend of a Southern California woman whose 9-year-old daughter's body authorities found in a duffel bag was charged with murder in the girl's death Tuesday.

Police arrested Emiel Lamar Hunt, 38, Saturday and a judge ordered him to be held on $2 million bail for the death of Trinity Love Jones.

Police also arrested the girl's mother, Taquesta Graham, but no charges have been filed against her.

Hunt appeared for a hearing in a Pomona courtroom on Tuesday, but didn't enter a plea.

He was convicted of child abuse in 2005 and was sentenced to 12 years in state prison.

Los Angeles investigators identified Trinity's body on Monday through DNA analysis from family members.

Her body was found a week ago and detectives believe it may have been left on a trail in Hacienda Heights, Calif., on March 3.