Honda recalls 1.1 million vehicles for defective airbags

Honda is recalling 1.1 million vehicles because of possible faults with Takata airbags that had already been replaced.

March 12 (UPI) -- Honda announced Tuesday it is recalling 1.1 million vehicles in the United States to replace defective Takata airbags that have already been replaced once.

The affected Acura and Honda vehicles are equipped with "Takata desiccated replacement driver front airbag inflators" that may rupture if the airbag deploys during a crash, a statement from Honda said.

The vehicles involved in the recall had previously had airbags replaced using the specific replacement inflators or entire replacement airbag modules.

"Honda initially became aware of a potential issue after a single-vehicle crash involving a 2004 Honda Odyssey," the Japanese auto giant said in a statement. "The vehicle's driver front airbag deployed and the Takata PSDI-5D replacement inflator ruptured, causing an injury to the driver's arm.

"A subsequent investigation revealed that PSDI-5D inflators manufactured at Takata's Monclova, Mexico facility experienced manufacturing process errors that introduced excessive moisture into the inflator during assembly," the statement continued.

That moisture could lead to accelerated propellant degradation over time, leading to higher than normal inflator pressure upon airbag deployment, Honda said. That could lead to the inflator rupturing in a crash, potentially shooting sharp metal fragments at the driver and passengers.

Vehicles connected to the voluntary recall includes the 2003 Acura 3.2CL, 2013-16 Acura ILX, 2003-06 Acura MDX, 2002-03 Acura 3.2TL, 2004-06 and 2009-14 Acura TL, 2007-16 Acura RDX, 2010-13 Acura ZDX, 2001-07 and 2009 Honda Accord, 2001-05 Honda Civic, 2002-07 and 2010-11 Honda CR-V, 2003-11 Honda Element, 2007 Honda Fit, 2002-04 Honda Odyssey, 2003-08 Honda Pilot and 2006-14 Honda Ridgeline.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that millions using Takata airbags have been under recall. Long-term exposure to high heat and humidity can cause these airbags to explode when deployed, causing injuries and deaths.

In January, 2.9 million Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles were recalled for potentially faulty passenger-side front airbag inflators connected with Takata. In the same month, Ford recalled 953,000 vehicles because of possibly faulty airbags.

The widening Takata airbag recall effort is the largest auto recall in history, leading the Japanese auto parts maker to file for bankruptcy in June 2017.