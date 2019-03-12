5-pound bags of Pillsbury flour recalled

The recalled bags of flour have best-if-used-by dates of April 19, 2020, and April 20, 2020. File image courtesy of Hometown Food Company

March 12 (UPI) -- Hometown Food Company has recalled certain Pillsbury Unbleached All-Purpose flour products which may be contaminated with salmonella.

The company issued the recall Friday for 5-pound bags of the flour with best-if-used-by dates of April 19, 2020, and April 20, 2020.

The bags of flour were distributed only to certain retailers, including Public and Winn-Dixie grocery stores.

Hometown Food Company said there have been no reports of illnesses associated with the recall.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In serious cases, the disease can cause arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The Food and Drug Administration said the flour recall is "good reminder of why you should never eat raw dough when making cookies" and other baked goods.