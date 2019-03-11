Copies of the fiscal year 2020 budget move on a conveyer belt as they are printed and bound at the Government Publishing Office. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will present his first 2020 budget to Congress Monday, and it includes billions for national defense and hundreds of miles of wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The White House Office of Management and Budget released details of the budget Sunday night. The proposal cuts spending by $2.7 trillion over the next decade to reach a balanced budget by 2034.

Including the wall in the new budget is expected to touch off another partisan showdown with Democrats who've resisted allocating funds for the project. The 2020 budget redirects $3.6 billion back to military construction projects to replace the money Trump attempted to allocate last month by declaring a national emergency. Democrats in Congress, however, are attempting to block the declaration and the reallocation of funds.

The budget also increases defense spending by $750 billion. Trump said last month it's more important than addressing the national debt.

"If we don't have a strong military, you don't have to worry about debt, you have bigger problems," he said.

Monday's budget proposal also includes a 5 percent cut in non-defense domestic discretionary spending.

Observers believe congressional Democrats will reject the president's 2020 budget.

"This ridiculous request, like the rest of the Trump budget, is not even worth the paper it's written on," said Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the House appropriations committee.

House Democrats passed a resolution to terminate Trump's national emergency altogether but the Republican-controlled Senate has not yet voted on it. If it passes the Senate, Trump would veto the bill, his first, which would then be difficult for Congress to overturn.

White House economic chief Larry Kudlow said Sunday he expects a fight over the budget Trump wants to pass because of the money it dedicates for a wall.

"I would just say that the whole issue of the wall border security is of paramount importance," he said. "We have a crisis down there."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer have declared it dead on arrival.

"Congress refused to fund his wall, and he was forced to admit defeat," Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement. "The same thing will repeat itself if he tried this again. We hope he learned his lesson."