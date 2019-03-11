U.S. agents make largest cocaine bust at N.Y. port in 25 years

More than 3,000 pounds of cocaine are seen at the Port of New York/New Jersey, the largest bust at the port since 1994. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection

March 11 (UPI) -- U.S. customs agents made the largest bust at the port of New York and New Jersey in a quarter-century, officials said Monday.

Authorities said agents intercepted a shipment of 3,200 pounds of cocaine at the Port of New York/Newark. The shipping container had $77 million worth of the substance, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

Sixty packages were found in the container, which was searched by U.S. authorities Feb. 28.

Authorities didn't mention any arrests, but said the drugs originated in South America.

Officials said the U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Administration, New York Police Department and New York State Police were all involved in the bust. The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York and British National Crime Agency were also acknowledged.

"This is a significant seizure, in fact it is the largest cocaine seizure at the Port of New York/Newark since May 1994," said Troy Miller, CBP New York field operations director. "The ongoing partnership [among the agencies] continues to produce results that protect the American public."

The 1994 bust netted more than 6,500 pounds of cocaine, customs officials said.