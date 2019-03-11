New York to open tallest observation deck in Western Hemisphere

New York's Hudson Yards residential and commercial complex is set to open the tallest observation deck in the Western Hemisphere as early as 2020. Photo courtesy Hudson Yards

March 11 (UPI) -- New York's Hudson Yards residential and commercial complex is set to open one of the world's tallest observation decks as early as next year.

The 100th floor observation deck known as Edge will be 1,100 feet in the air above New York City, making it the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere and the fifth highest in the world.

"Edge invites visitors to walk out into the sky and embrace unobstructed, panoramic views of New York City like never before," Jason Horkin, executive director of Hudson Yards Experiences, told CNN. "The name reflects both the unique structural design, which pierces the sky when observed from below, and the exhilarating feeling of being on the brink of something exceptional -- exactly where you are on edge."

Visitors will take a 60-second elevator ride to the deck, which features a 7,500-square-foot outdoor viewing area that extends 65 feet from the 100th floor of the complex.

The observation deck provides views of Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and New Jersey as well as a glass floor allowing visitors to look directly below.

The Hudson Yards complex is set to open on Friday and while no official opening date has been set for the observation deck, group sales will be offered beginning this month for events in spring 2020.