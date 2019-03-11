March 11 (UPI) -- Milwaukee will host the 2020 Democratic National Convention, the party said Monday.

Democratic National Committee spokesman Brandon Gassaway said the city has been chosen for the Democratic Party event in two years. Party chairman Tom Perez is set to make a formal announcement Monday afternoon.

Milwaukee beat out Houston and Miami for the convention, WISN-TV reported. It will be the first time Milwaukee has hosted either party convention.

The convention, scheduled for July 13-16, 2020, will be held at the Fiserv Forum, the home arena of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks. Team Vice President Alex Lasry, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., led the effort to bring the convention to Wisconsin, a state President Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016.

In a statement Monday, Lasry called the convention "an unprecedented opportunity to put Milwaukee on the international stage like never before.

"For the next year and a half, everyone will be talking about the 'Road to Milwaukee,' putting an emphasis on the importance of Wisconsin and the Midwest for winning the presidency," he said.

The event will mark the first time in over a century that Democrats will convene in a Midwest city other than Chicago. The 2016 Democratic National Convention provided a $230 million economic boost for Philadelphia. The 2020 Republican convention will be held in Charlotte, N.C.