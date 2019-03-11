Authorities said they have confirmed the identity of a girl who was found dead last week in Los Angeles County. Photos courtesy Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

March 11 (UPI) -- Authorities said they detained two people in the death of a 9-year-old Southern California girl who was killed and put in a duffel bag.

Los Angeles investigators said the girl, Trinity Love Jones, was identified through DNA analysis from family members. Detectives believe the girl's body may have been left on a trail in Hacienda Heights, Calif., on March 3.

Officials said they detained two unidentified people as persons of interest in the girl's death. The county coroner's office has ruled Jones' death a homicide but hasn't listed the cause of death yet.

Investigators are believed to be waiting for forensic evidence from the duffel bag, including any DNA from there and the child's clothes. Police are hoping camera footage from nearby shopping areas will yield clues.

Jones' body was found a week ago but police didn't initially know who she was. They issued a sketch to get the public's help.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Capt. Kent Wegener said more detectives are on the case because of the large volume of information received on it.

"Words can't explain what I'm feeling right now," father Antonio Jones told KTLA-TV. "I just want answers. I just want justice. She was just the best. Full of character, full of life, full of joy."