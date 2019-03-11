Family of brothers killed in Missouri duck boat reach settlement

The family of two brothers who were among 17 people that died when a Missouri duck boat capsized and sank reached a settlement with the company that operates the boat on Monday. File Pool Photo by Nathan Papes/News-Leader/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The family of two brothers who were among the 17 people killed when an amphibious tour boat sank in Missouri in July reached a settlement with the boat's operator on Monday.

Lawyers representing the family of brothers Ervin Coleman and Horace Coleman reached a settlement with Ripley Entertainment, the company that operates the "duck boat" attraction, Ride the Ducks, near Branson, Mo.

Ernesto Sigmon, an attorney for the family, told the Kansas City Star he could not discuss the settlement.

"The actual terms of it are under seal," he said.

The Coleman brothers were among nine members of the same family who died when the boat sank.

Horace Coleman's wife, Belinda Coleman; children Angela and Glenn, and four of their grandchildren all died and his daughter-in-law, Tia, and grandson Donovan survived.

In November, the daughters of victims William Bright and Janice Bright also reached a settlement with Ripley Entertainment.

The captains of two Ride the Ducks tour boats were identified as targets of a criminal investigation for allegedly operating the vessels in a manner that endangered lives as they took the amphibious boats on the water where they battled heavy winds and strong waves.

The July 19 incident occurred as the boat carrying 31 people took to the water amid thunderstorms, wind speeds up to 63 mph and rough waters.