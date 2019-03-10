Powerball jackpot reaches $448M after no winner on Saturday

The jackpot for the Powerball lottery game reached $448 million after no winner was selected in Saturday night's drawing. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot climbed to $448 Million after no winner was selected in Saturday night's drawing.

Wednesday's drawing moved closer to half a billion dollars after no one was able to claim the first place prize by matching all five winning numbers as well as the sixth Powerball number.

Saturday's winning numbers were 5-6-45-55-59 with a Powerball of 14.

Although there was no first prize winner, a person in Puerto Rico won a $2 million prize and two winners in Nebraska and Texas were selected for a $1 million prize, ABC News reported.

The $448 million Powerball jackpot is the largest in 2019 and the 11th-largest in history. The last Powerball winner was $298.3 million claimed by 56-year-old David Johnson of East New York for the Dec. 26 drawing.

On Monday, the winner of October's $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in U.S. history, came forward to claim the prize in South Carolina, but chose to remain anonymous.

The current Powerball jackpot has a cash value of $271 million and the odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.