Possible tornadoes strike Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi

March 9 (UPI) -- Possible tornadoes touched down in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi on Saturday, damaging homes, causing minor injuries and leaving people without power.

One week after 23 people died from tornadoes in Alabama, twisters struck the southern United States again.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock confirmed an EF-1 tornado -- winding ranging from 86-100 mph in far Southeast Pulaski County and Lonoke County. The tornado was on the ground for about 6.4 miles and was 150 yards wide.

ABC News reported a few homes in Keo, Ark., were damaged by the tornado.

In Scruggs, high winds flipped over a house and in Scott fallen trees blocked a section of Arkansas 161, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office told KTV-TV. In addition, power lines were reportedly down in the area, as well.

Possible tornadoes caused damage early Saturday in two Louisiana cities -- Hosston and Carterville, according to the the Weather Channel.

And in Mississippi, a possible tornado damaged a commercial building and an apartment complex in Walnut.